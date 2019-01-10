Photos banned inside Golden Temple

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMRITSAR: India has banned tourists from snapping photographs inside the Golden Temple, one of its most popular attractions, to preserve the sanctity of Sikhism’s holiest shrine, an official said Wednesday. The governing body for the dazzling temple in northern Punjab state said visitors crowding for selfies and shooting videos within the centuries-old complex disrespected those making pilgrimages from all over the world.
