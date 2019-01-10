Iran says it will reciprocateafter EU sanctions Iranians

TEHRAN: Iran will reciprocate after the European Union put two Iranians on a terrorist list, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday. The European Union earlier said it had added two Iranian individuals and the directorate for internal security of the Iranian Ministry for Intelligence to the bloc’s terrorist list, which leads to the freezing of assets. “Iran will adopt the necessary measures in response to this move and within the framework of reciprocation,” Qassemi said in a statement published on the ministry’s official site.