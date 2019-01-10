close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
AFP
January 10, 2019

London retains tech start-up crown: study

AFP
January 10, 2019

LONDON: London is Europe’s most attractive city for technology start-ups, despite a sharp slowdown last year, a study showed Wednesday. With Brexit looming, the Mayor’s promotional agency London & Partners said that £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion, 2.0 billion euros) was invested in fledgling tech businesses in 2018.

That represented a near 30-percent slump on 2017 and was the first slowdown in six years, L&P said in a statement. But London’s 2018 total was still double the level of Berlin, which stood in second place at £936.53 million, while Paris was third with £797.04 million. Investment is being propelled by a “significant” increase in funding for emerging sectors such as fintech — or financial technology — as well as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

