London retains tech start-up crown: study

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: London is Europe’s most attractive city for technology start-ups, despite a sharp slowdown last year, a study showed Wednesday. With Brexit looming, the Mayor’s promotional agency London & Partners said that £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion, 2.0 billion euros) was invested in fledgling tech businesses in 2018.
That represented a near 30-percent slump on 2017 and was the first slowdown in six years, L&P said in a statement. But London’s 2018 total was still double the level of Berlin, which stood in second place at £936.53 million, while Paris was third with £797.04 million. Investment is being propelled by a “significant” increase in funding for emerging sectors such as fintech — or financial technology — as well as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.
LONDON: London is Europe’s most attractive city for technology start-ups, despite a sharp slowdown last year, a study showed Wednesday. With Brexit looming, the Mayor’s promotional agency London & Partners said that £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion, 2.0 billion euros) was invested in fledgling tech businesses in 2018.
That represented a near 30-percent slump on 2017 and was the first slowdown in six years, L&P said in a statement. But London’s 2018 total was still double the level of Berlin, which stood in second place at £936.53 million, while Paris was third with £797.04 million. Investment is being propelled by a “significant” increase in funding for emerging sectors such as fintech — or financial technology — as well as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.