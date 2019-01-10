US envoy on new Afghanistan peace trip

WASHINGTON: US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad headed Tuesday on a trip to Afghanistan and regional powers in a fresh bid to negotiate an end to 17 years of war. Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, will travel to Afghanistan as well as China, India and Pakistan on the trip lasting through January 21, the State Department said.

Quoting Khalilzad, the State Department said that “the only solution to the conflict is for all parties to sit together and reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan with mutual respect and acceptance.” The recent flurry of diplomatic activity to get the Taliban to the negotiating table has caused disquiet in Afghanistan however, with the government feeling sidelined from the discussions. “We appreciate the efforts, but any peace talks about Afghanistan should be under the umbrella of the Afghan government,” Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said Wednesday. “Afghan politicians are a bit concerned about peace initiatives and the way they are going forward.”