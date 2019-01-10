British PM loses key vote on Brexit procedure

LONDON: British MPs voted Wednesday to force Prime Minister Theresa May to quickly set out an alternative plan for Brexit if she loses a crucial vote on her EU withdrawal deal next week, in a second parliamentary defeat in 24 hours.

The House of Commons voted to reduce the time the government has to explain its “plan B” from 21 sitting days to three if, as expected, lawmakers reject the draft Brexit agreement in a vote on Tuesday.

Members of May’s own Conservative party led the revolt amid fears that delaying the decision raises the risks of Britain crashing out of the European Union on March 29 with no deal at all.It was the second setback in as many days for the prime minister, after MPs voted late Tuesday to deny the government certain taxation powers in a no-deal scenario — another attempt to avoid such an outcome.

Speaking to MPs earlier, May said: “The only way to avoid no deal is to vote for the deal.”But her spokesman added: “If that were not to take place... we would respond quickly and provide certainty on the way forward.”

The parliamentary manoeuvres came at the start of five days of debate on the deal May struck with the EU last November, which has been strongly opposed from lawmakers on all sides of the House of Commons.

She set out further clarifications she hopes will win over her own Conservative MPs and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up her government in parliament.

The most controversial element of the agreement is the “backstop” arrangement, which could see Northern Ireland continue to follow certain EU trade rules after Brexit to avoid border checks with Ireland.

The government has now offered guarantees to local lawmakers in the province over the operation of the backstop, and on the free flow of trade between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain. But DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the proposals were “meaningless and cosmetic”, adding he would keep pressing for changes to the overall deal. May is also still seeking assurances on the operation of the backstop from European leaders, which she hopes to deliver before the vote next week.