Thu Jan 10, 2019
Man booked for assault bid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police here on Wednesday registered a case against a man who allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old boy.

The police sources said that the accused identified as Nihad seized the boy Mahir Ali in a bid to subject him to sexual assault. However, the boy managed to break free from the accused but got fractured his right leg when he fell into a depression while running.

