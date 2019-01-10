PMA opposes Presidential Ordinance on PMDC

LAHORE The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed disappointment over the Presidential Ordinance regarding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which envisaged a 17-member council nominated either by the prime minister or the provincial governments, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and Armed Forces.

PMA Central President Dr Ikram Ahmed Tunio, Secretary General Dr S.M. Qaisar Sajjad and others, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that PMA being the largest stakeholder and the only representative organisation of the doctors rejected the ordinance and believed that it would be a big disaster for PMDC itself, medical education and healthcare in the county.

They alleged the ordinance was in total violation of Section 3 of PMDC Ordinance 1962 in which the composition of the council would be some nominations and rest of the members elected by the doctors of the country, so that it could be a representative regulatory body. “Undemocratic maneuvers from a democratically-elected government are not expected,” they added.

“PMA has always stressed upon to make PMDC an autonomous, independent, transparent, democratic and vibrant body to look after the related issues in a democratic and transparent way.

We think that the proposed nominated 17-member body will be a continuation of the mess which we had witnessed for decades. In those days PMDC was run by either illegal occupants of the offices or mafia supported by the big wigs of the country”, the PMA office-bearers said.

“Now it is the time to learn from the history and stop meddling with the regulatory body and save our future generations from total destruction as far as medical education is concerned,” they stated.

They said PMA wanted immediate elections according to the constitution of PMDC and the elected body should manage the affairs of PMDC as independent, transparent, democratic and vibrant body.