MARDAN: All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association President Sharafatullah Yousafzai on Wednesday announced support to the Provincial Paramedics Association’s call for protest. Talking to the media at Mardan Press Club, Sharafatullah said that the government had failed to address the issues of paramedics.
