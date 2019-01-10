Police failure to arrest killers of lawyer protested

TANK: The legal fraternity here on Wednesday protested against the police for failing to arrest the killer(s) of the general secretary of the Tank Bar Association.

The lawyers staged the protest near the office of the district police officer (DPO). Chanting slogans demanding the arrest of the accused, the lawyers sought the transfer of the DPO. Syed Azam, general secretary of the Tank Bar Association, was recently gunned down in the district.

Addressing the protesting lawyers, Pir Abdul Ghaffar, an office-bearer of the Tank Bar Association, said that the police had failed to arrest the killer(s) of the senior lawyer. He said that Syed Azam was gunned down in the broad daylight and the accused escaped unchallenged. Pir Abdul Ghaffar said the local lawyers felt insecure in the prevailing circumstances.