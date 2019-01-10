close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Residents seek arrest of ‘real’ Markhor hunters

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

CHITRAL: The residents of Shoghor village on Wednesday asked the government to release the innocent footballer and arrest the real culprits involved in firing on Markhor in the Gol National Park in Chitral.

Through a statement, the residents said that the Wildlife Department had registered a case against Aslam Baig, footballer, just to show its efficiency. They said that Aslam Baig was playing football at the time of occurrence but the department concerned implicated him in the hunting case and arrested him subsequently.

The residents said that they were witness to the whole episode and the footballer was innocent. They asked the government to release Aslam Baig forthwith and arrest the real culprits behind the firing incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan