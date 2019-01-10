close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

14 outlaws arrested, arms recovered in Lakki Marwat

National

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested 14 dreaded outlaws and seized arms and ammunition from them during a two-day search and strike operation in rural areas of Tajori and Naurang towns. The arrested wanted men and seized weapons and contraband items were presented before local journalists in Serra Gambila police post on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Asif Gohar, SDPO Naurang Shafiq Khattak and SHOs Niaz Muhammad, Zaheer Khan and Farman were present. The DPO told reporters that the operation was launched in remote localities when residents complained about the presence of proclaimed offenders and their involvement in criminal activities during khuli kutchehries (public forums) convened by him.

The district police chief said that Elite force commandos backed by armoured personnel carriers took part in operation wherein the law-enforcers captured 14 wanted criminals. “The arrested men included Syed Muhammad, Kamran, Gul Nawar, Mashal, Abrar, Hazratullah, Matiullah, Syed Rehman, Habib Nawaz, Ashraf, Khyal Muhammad, Adul Razzaq, Sahib Zaman and Zargul,” he said, adding, Syed Zaman had killed a policeman in an encounter in 1997. “The cops recovered 4 SMG, 3 shotguns, 4 pistols, 306 bullets and 1050 gram hashish from arrested men and anti-social elements during the search operation,” he said.

