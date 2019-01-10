Boy electrocuted while catching kite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while catching a metal string attached with a stray kite in the Misri Shah area on Wednesday. The victim was identified a Suhaib, son of Javed of Misri Shah. It was reported that the victim attempted to recover a stray kite entangled in electric wires and received a fatal electric shock as he caught the metal string attached with the kite. As a result, he died on the spot.
