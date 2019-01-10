Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

HELD SRINAGAR: Troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in South Held Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chowduri Bagh area of Litter in the district.

The martyr has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Rather, a resident of Rajpora village of the district. The authorities immediately suspended internet service in Pulwama District. The martyrdom triggered massive protest demonstrations with youth taking to the streets and raising vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters. This led to intense clashes between the troops and protesters.