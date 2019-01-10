PTI govt has put economy on ventilator: Hamza

LAHORE: The Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said the incompetent PTI government has put country’s economy on a ventilator while the foreign exchange reserves have come down to $12 billion from $23 billion.

Pakistan's ranking has been put on B-category by the international rating agencies, the stock market is now among the five lowest performing markets, the circular debt has crossed by Rs1000 billion, 12 hours long load shedding has started again, the rupee depreciated by Rs33 against US dollar and the exports are declining, he added.

“The stock market was the world’s best performing markets, 16 hours long loadshedding controlled by the previous PML-N government, new investments were coming in the power and infrastructure sector and the economy was growing,” Hamza said Wednesday while talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan’s spokesperson on economic issue said economy was adversely affected, rupee depreciated to the lowest in country’s 71 years history, exports are declining despite depreciation of rupee.

“The public are shocked over the performance of the PTI government as it had claimed to bring $300 billion when it comes in power, but it declared Pakistan a beggar in the world and are begging from everywhere,” he further added.

He said the PML-N is concerned about the country’s economic situation, labourers, farmers, daily wagers and roadside vendors are worried about their bread and butter. “Imran Niazi used to say they will commit suicide but will not take loans, but are now begging the world over for loans,” he said, adding Fitch has forecast that it would be difficult for Pakistan to negotiate with the IMF for loans due to bad economic conditions. Additionally, the State Bank governor has also pointed out that the situation will worsen once the foreign exchange reserves fall below $20 billion.

“When the PML-N left the government, economic growth rate was 6 percent which has come down to 3 percent,” Hamzail said, adding Nawaz and Shahbaz but motorways, power generation units of 12000 mega watts from RLNG and coal, brought CPEC investment, but this government has taken the houses of poor people in the name of encroachment, thousands of

persons have been unemployed from the automobile industry.

“One minister of the PTI declared the Orange Train a white elephant – a transport project for the poor,” he said pointing out that the PTI government has been declared incompetent by the Supreme Court and not by him or the PML-N.

‘They did not think as to how the Chinese would think about them while declaring the Orange Train project a white elephant. This is their incompetence that they cannot even start it while Shahbaz had almost completed the project,” he added.

He pointed out that the tax collection in Punjab has come down to 27 percent while the expenditures have increased by 18 percent, and the PTI government slashed the development budget by Rs450 billion. He said illegal structures in the Bani Gala were legalised, while the houses of the poor people were demolished in the name of anti encroachment drive in the 36 districts of Punjab.

To a question about Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks about the NAB, Hamza said the Opposition had termed NAB's actions as revenge, but now one PTI minister is dubbing the case against Imran Niazi in the helicopter case, an insult to the prime minister. “Why they did not speak when the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who had served the people and made projects worth billions of rupee in the public interest, is in the NAB custody for the last three months while not a single penny corruption was proved against him,” he added. Further, he termed it a challenge for NAB to stand against Imran Niazi on use of helicopter in the KP when he did not hold any public office. “Who is asking for the NRO please tell the public,” he questioned.

Hamza asked Imran to form a JIT in the Aleem Khan case to bring out facts. He said all the stories told by ‘Kaptaan’ on the container were lies and the masses will be asked to hold them accountable. He said track record of the PTI proves that it is cheating the public and termed making South Punjab province, a hallow slogan. “The Opposition leader has already announced unconditional support for South Punjab province, but now the South Punjab Province Mahaz and the PTI are doing nothing for it,” Hamza said and added that opening governor houses will not feed the public rather they should work like Nawaz and Shahbaz for providing relief to people. Hamza said the PML-N is playing its best role as a strong opposition in the assembly and will not topple the PTI government.