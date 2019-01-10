Man booked for sexual assault bid

NOWSHERA: The police here on Wednesday registered a case against a man who allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old boy. The police sources said that the accused identified as Nihad seized the boy Mahir Ali in a bid to subject him to sexual assault. However, the boy managed to break free from the accused but got fractured his right leg when he fell into a depression while running. The police registered the case started conducting raids to arrest the accused.