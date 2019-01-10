Inter Milan accepttwo-match San Siro closure

MILAN: Inter Milan will not appeal their two-match stadium closure imposed after racist chanting directed towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.Inter were ordered to play two domestic matches behind closed doors for the abuse of Koulibaly during their Serie A clash on December 26.The club said they would not appeal the Lega Serie A decision. The stadium will be closed for Sunday’s Italian Cup tie against Benevento.