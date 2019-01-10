close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

Golf

Sports

January 10, 2019

Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf commences today

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 8th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship starts on Thursday (today) here at Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

The tournament offers a prize purse of Rs7.2 million. The main tournament will be played over 72 holes from January 10 to 13.The Senior National Professionals and Junior Professionals will also be playing in their respective categories concurrently.

This tournament is one of the most prominent golf events in Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) calendar. Pakistan Number 1 Shabbir Iqbal will defend his title against a field of 100 leading golfers from across the country.

As a regular practice, appearance money amounting to Rs500,000 will be distributed among top five golfers of Pakistan.

