Hassan moves into: ITF Asia Development Championships quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hassan Ali moved into the quarter-finals of the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Wednesday.
Hassan defeated Kakajan Bayramgeldiyev from Turkmenistan 7-5, 6-2 in the pre-quarter-finals. He will face fifth seed Mohammad Alkotop of Jordan in the quarter-finals stage. In other pre-quarter-finals, 10th seed Hamid Israr Gul lost to Alve Mahadi Hasan of Bangladesh 4-6, 6-1, 2-6; and unseeded Huzaifa Khan was beaten by eighth seed Kasra Rahmani of Iran 2-6, 4-6.
In doubles pre-quarter-finals, Hamid from Pakistan and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh defeated Iskandar Myradov and Selim Pirjikov from Turkmenistan 6-0, 6-1; but the Pakistani duo of Hassan and Huzaifa lost to the fifth seed Bangladeshi duo of Mahadi and Utsho Zubaid 2-6, 3-6.
In women’s doubles pre-quarter-finals, Sheeza Sajid from Pakistan and her Mongolian partner Erkhbilguun Byarbaya beat Karma Yuden Dorji and Sonam Chuki Dorji from Bhutan 6-3, 6-1.
