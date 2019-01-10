close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Hassan moves into: ITF Asia Development Championships quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hassan Ali moved into the quarter-finals of the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Hassan defeated Kakajan Bayramgeldiyev from Turkmenistan 7-5, 6-2 in the pre-quarter-finals. He will face fifth seed Mohammad Alkotop of Jordan in the quarter-finals stage. In other pre-quarter-finals, 10th seed Hamid Israr Gul lost to Alve Mahadi Hasan of Bangladesh 4-6, 6-1, 2-6; and unseeded Huzaifa Khan was beaten by eighth seed Kasra Rahmani of Iran 2-6, 4-6.

In doubles pre-quarter-finals, Hamid from Pakistan and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh defeated Iskandar Myradov and Selim Pirjikov from Turkmenistan 6-0, 6-1; but the Pakistani duo of Hassan and Huzaifa lost to the fifth seed Bangladeshi duo of Mahadi and Utsho Zubaid 2-6, 3-6.

In women’s doubles pre-quarter-finals, Sheeza Sajid from Pakistan and her Mongolian partner Erkhbilguun Byarbaya beat Karma Yuden Dorji and Sonam Chuki Dorji from Bhutan 6-3, 6-1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports