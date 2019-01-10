Japan’s Imahira receives special invitation to Masters

WASHINGTON: Japan’s Shugo Imahira, last year’s Japan Golf Tour leading money winner, has accepted a special invitation to play in this year’s Masters tournament, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from suburban Tokyo will make his Masters debut after missing the cut in three prior major starts at the 2016 British Open, 2017 US Open and 2018 PGA Championship.

Imahira, ranked 53rd in the world, had 14 top-10 finishes last year and won his second career title at the Bridgestone Open, closing with three birdies for a one-stroke victory. His other Japan Tour title came at the 2017 Kansai Open.

“Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts established the Masters as a global sporting event, so throughout our history special invitations for deserving international players have always been carefully considered,” Ridley said.

“We are pleased to continue this tradition by welcoming Imahira to our field this year based on his impressive record during the past 12 months. We look forward to hosting him and all of our Masters competitors in April.”