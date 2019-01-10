Saadi set to begin journey towards Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Eyeing a seat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan’s Dubai-based karateka Saadi Abbas is all set to begin his journey towards the world’s most prestigious spectacle as he features in the Paris Open later this month.

“There are 14 events in the next few months. If I featured in them I would be able to move closer to Olympics. I intend to feature in the Paris Open to be held from January 25-27 in Paris,” Saadi told ‘The News’ in an interview from Dubai on Wednesday.

But featuring in all the 14 events is not that easy and Saadi agreed.“It is not possible without the help of the sponsors and state support,” the two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist said.

Saadi has got a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but that is not enough for meeting all his needs.“You know everybody comes well-prepared from around the world for Olympic qualifiers. Staying at home will not develop me and going into an event directly from home cannot help me win. I don’t have resources for training camps. I am seeking sponsors. Let’s see what happens,” the US Open gold medallist said.

It’s the last chance for the Asian Championship gold medallist to make a cut for the Olympics in which karate has been included this time.Saadi lost to Jordan’s Bashar Al-Najjar in the bronze medal fight of the 75 kilogramme competitions of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last year.

Najjar was reigning Asian champion and Saadi was leading 5-2 in the bronze medal fight but in the last four seconds the fight went in favour of the Jordanian in a controversial manner.

Saadi has been training with the national team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. “My brother lives here. I thought it would be good to come here as staying here would help me train with the UAE national team,” he said.

Saadi said that he was fully motivated to make seemingly impossible things possible. “As a human I can only make my best effort and that I am doing. If I got an Olympic seat I would have to fight not only my opponents but also referees. For achieving something big I will have to also fight against the system,” the fighter said.

Saadi did not get any substantial amount from the state in terms of cash prizes despite winning so many international medals.

“The government says that cash prizes are only for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. In Commonwealth Games there is no karate event but I won two back-to-back gold medals in the Commonwealth Karate Championships. There is karate in the Asian Games, but I could not win a medal. I reached very close to the medal in the Asian Games in Indonesia but luck did not favour me in the last few seconds. I did win three medals at the Asian Championship,” Saadi recalled.