The price of power theft

We repeatedly complain about how power outages affect our routine. But only a handful of people are willing to take steps to ensure that those who are illegally obtaining power in their neighbourhoods are taken to task. Our reluctance to report people who use illegal power connections makes it easier for them to commit power theft.

At this critical juncture, we must recognise the fact that power theft lowers service quality as infrastructure is damaged and stretched beyond its capacity. Service providers are also restricted when it comes to investing back into the system as they are unable to recover their losses. It is, therefore, our responsibility as citizen to report any illegal power connection. If we fail to do so, it will become exceedingly difficult to tackle the power crisis.

Siraj Muneer Soomro

Karachi