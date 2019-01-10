close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 10, 2019

Parental guidance

Newspost

January 10, 2019

In the 21st century, social media has become a powerful tool that connects people across the world. However, we must discourage children from spending too much time on social media as it could have devastating effects.

Statistics suggest that children are more vulnerable to all forms of abuse on social media. As a result, steps should be taken to protect our youth from any risks and dangers that could arise from the excessive use of social media. Attempts should be made to restrict children from platforms where they are at risk. The government is strongly urged to set specific boundaries to protect children over the internet.

Naeema Jawaid

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost