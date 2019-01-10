Parental guidance

In the 21st century, social media has become a powerful tool that connects people across the world. However, we must discourage children from spending too much time on social media as it could have devastating effects.

Statistics suggest that children are more vulnerable to all forms of abuse on social media. As a result, steps should be taken to protect our youth from any risks and dangers that could arise from the excessive use of social media. Attempts should be made to restrict children from platforms where they are at risk. The government is strongly urged to set specific boundaries to protect children over the internet.

Naeema Jawaid

Karachi