Life without water

Residents of Sector-8, North Karachi have been experiencing a severe water shortage for many months. In the past, the locality would receive a fresh supply of water three times a week. Nowadays, KWSB valvemen supply water to the locality only once in 15 days. This has inconvenienced a large number of residents as regular disruptions in water supply have become the norm. More often than not, it takes approximately three to four days for the water supply to finish in the locality. Residents then have to wait over a week for the valvemen to return with a fresh supply.

An application has been submitted to the concerned KWSB executive engineer. But situation has yet to improve. The water shortage in Sector-8 can be easily tackled if the valvemen supply water to the locality at least twice a week. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and immediately address it.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi