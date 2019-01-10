close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

No respite

Newspost

January 10, 2019

Residents of Moula Bux Sher, a village in Khairpur, Sindh, have been facing a diverse menu of problems for many years now. The roads in the village are in a dilapidated condition and loadshedding remains a recurring concern. In addition, farmers often use outdated seeds and equipment, which lowers agricultural productivity. There are also no schools for girls in the village. Although there is a primary school in is the village, it lacks basic facilities.

The relevant authorities need to take steps to improve the lives of Moula Bux Sher’s residents and address their grievances.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

