Restricted access

Most public offices in Bannu are situated in the cantonment area of the city. These include the offices of the DPO, the AC, the DC and the commissioner. The DIG’s office is perhaps the only office that isn’t located in Cantt. As a result, it is comparatively more accessible to the people.

In the past, it was relatively easy to gain access to these offices. But the security dynamics in the city have changed drastically over the past few years. Security has been tightened at all entry points to Bannu’s cantonment area. Therefore, it is increasingly difficult for a private vehicle to be permitted entry into the area. Owing to these restrictions, people have been unable to visit these public offices to have their domiciles made or obtain other essential documentation. The provincial government is requested to shifting of these offices to the main city to make it easier for people to gain access to them.

Aryan Khan Wazir

Bannu