Where did all the teachers go?

A large number of children in Balnigwar, a large town in Dasht, are struggling to get an education. Although many schools have been set up in the town, students are often seen outside their classrooms because there are no teachers at these institutions. A vast majority of teachers have been absent for long periods of time and this has adversely impacted students.

Residents have repeatedly asked the Balochistan government to take action to ensure that teachers perform their duties with regularity and a sense of responsibility. However, suitable steps have yet to be taken in this regard. At this stage, the provincial government needs to make a concerted effort to hire new teachers. Since the relevant authorities have adopted a fairly lax attitude in ensuring that teachers perform their duties with care, many students in Balnigwar and adjoining areas have been lagging behind in their studies. The provincial administration needs to develop a more cohesive strategy to prevent teacher absenteeism.

Ahmed Bashir

Kech