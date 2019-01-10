Student discount

In October 2018, Sindh’s transport minister announced a 50 percent discount on bus fares for students. The decision serves to provide a major incentive for students to opt for public transport. Unfortunately, the discount has yet to be implemented in Karachi. Over the past few months, bus fares have spiralled upwards. More often than not, bus conductors are reluctant to offer discounts to students. This has imposed an unnecessary financial burden on students, especially those who have to change two buses every day to reach their respective destinations. The relevant authorities should take immediate action to introduce discounted fares for students in a timely manner.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi