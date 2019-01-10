Chinese institute signs agreement with ICCBS

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIIB) to develop academic cooperation in the field of chemical, biological, and biomedical sciences.

Under the MoU, both universities agreed to exchange research staff and facilities to build strong linkages between academicians and researchers. The agreement would remain in force for a period of five years from the date of signing.

Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary and Director TIIB Prof Dr Yanhe Ma signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions, according to a press statement issued by the ICCBS.

Prof Chaudhary said they wanted to address the challenges of national, regional and global significance. The centre was engaged in research and development and it was a cluster of many leading institutions.

Prof Ma said his institute was a national public welfare scientific research institute which focused on the fundamental, directional, and strategic scientific and technological issues of industrial biotechnology in China.