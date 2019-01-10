close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Rupee weakens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said. It closed at 138.90 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.88.

In the open market, the rupee traded firmer in the second consecutive session and ended unchanged at 139 against the dollar.

Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner due to routine dollar demand from importers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business