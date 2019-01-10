Rupee weakens

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said. It closed at 138.90 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.88.

In the open market, the rupee traded firmer in the second consecutive session and ended unchanged at 139 against the dollar.

Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner due to routine dollar demand from importers.