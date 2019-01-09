PUC stresses eradication of terrorism, extremism

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday announced that 'Islamabad Declaration' will reinforce the struggle for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the country.

"4th International Message of Islam Conference" will be held on 3rd March 2019 at Convention Center, Islamabad and the conference will be attended by 5000 leading scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh from all over Pakistan and around the Muslim world,” he said while talking to visiting delegates from different religious schools of thought, clerics and scholars on Tuesday.

He said the conference with consent of leading Islamic scholars will devise a mechanism on prevailing challenges of the Muslim world. He said menace of terrorism and extremism has caused serious challenges for the Muslim world and Muslim youth is being misled with non-Shariah and un-Islamic decrees,” he said.

Amidst prevailing scenario, he said it is responsibility of clerics, ulema and Mashaykh of Muslim Ummah to educate the public with teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah by using modern communication tools.

Ashrafi also added that Islamabad Declaration on 6th January 2019 has announced to prohibit all sorts of terrorism and extremism. He said year 2019 will be observed to mark the year for eradication of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan.

On this occasion Maulana Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Pir Habibur Rehman Shahjehani, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Allama Tahirul Hassan and Maulana Zubair Zahid were also present.