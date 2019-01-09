close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 9, 2019

Two alleged terrorists arrested

National

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested two alleged terrorists during an action here on Tuesday, officials said.

They said Abdul Haleem of Bajaur and Zakeem Khan of Sufaid Sang village of the provincial capital were arrested during action early in the day. The official said a hand-grenade and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.

