Afghan president’s special envoy meets Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Renewed efforts for finding a path towards lasting peace and security inside Afghanistan was the main topic of discussion between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan President’s Special Envoy on Afghan Reconciliation Omer Daudzai at the Foreign Office today.

With change in dynamics of the Afghan issue, Pakistan is in the forefront and Islamabad is the first capital that Daudzai has chosen to visit after he took over his new office. Kabul hopes that Pakistan can push the Afghan Taliban to agree to start talks with the government of Ashraf Ghani. So far, the Taliban call the shots and have refused any such meeting.

“Pakistan will continue to play its vigorous role for bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own best national interest, and necessary for economic development and prosperity in the region,” Qureshi was quoted by his office as telling the Afghan dignitary.

He told the Afghan dignitary that there is a growing international convergence on the need to end the suffering of the people of Afghanistan through peaceful settlement of conflict. Qureshi recently visited several regional countries with Afghanistan on top of his agenda, where there was agreement that a political solution was the only answer to the conflict inside Afghanistan.

In this regard, Pakistan says it will do all to help the people of Afghanistan and see the earliest possible end to bloodshed to enter a new phase of peace and prosperity. As Daudzai flew into Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban have cancelled peace talks with officials from the United States in Qatar which were to start today (Wednesday) following disagreements over the agenda of the meeting, the group confirmed on Tuesday. As the US tried to rope in representatives of the Kabul government, the Taliban rejected the participation of Afghan government officials in the deliberations.

Daudzai conveyed the deep appreciation of the sincerity and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“The foreign minister’s visits to Kabul within a span of four months are a clear proof of Pakistan’s strong support for Afghanistan,” Daudzai was quoted as saying.

While briefing the foreign minister about his role to help create harmony among various stakeholders, the Afghan special envoy noted that both Pakistan and Afghanistan had a unique relationship marked by commonalities and similarity of interests.

“This opportunity needs to be fully utilised by cementing various bilateral mechanisms of cooperation,” he said.

Afghanistan wants to make maximum use of the excellent framework provided by APAPPS in all areas of cooperation. It also wants to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities and more regular cultural and people-to-people contacts was the need of the hour.

“Both sides agreed for regular exchange of high-level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest. Truly reflective of the brotherly feelings between the two peoples, the close cultural and historical bonds must be harnessed to usher the Pak-Afghan partnership into the new era for mutual benefit of both countries,” said the Foreign Office.

Earlier, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. The Afghan embassy said they discussed matters of mutual interest including refugees, trade and enhancing people to people relations, and preparation for arrival of the High Peace Council delegation.