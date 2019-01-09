Iran thrash Yemen 5-0 in Asian Cup

ABU DHABI: Yemen coach Jan Kocian was left scratching for positives after the war-torn country’s first-ever Asian Cup football tournament outing ended in a 5-0 thrashing by Iran.

Hopelessly outclassed, Yemen went into halftime down by three goals in Abu Dhabi on Monday night and Kocian’s players were out on their feet by the time substitute Saman Ghoddos volleyed home Iran’s fifth 12 minutes from time.

“We have to live with this result but we have two more games to play and we can play better,” said the Slovakian, striking a defiant tone despite their Group D mugging.

“Iran were physically superior to us — they are a team that plays at the World Cup. We have no such experience.”

Given the parlous state of football in Yemen, where players have been kidnapped by extremists or gone off to fight in the civil war, just qualifying for the Asian Cup was an astonishing achievement for Yemen.