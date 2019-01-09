Pension of PSB workers restored

ISLAMABAD: Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Khaqan Babar announced restoration of employees’ pension that was stopped four months back due to reasons unknown.

Addressing to the workers who were staging sit-in in front of PSB DG office, Khaqan announced restoring the pension. “I have restored employees’ pension,” he said.

The PSB workers union congratulated all those who have played their role in helping employees get justice.

“We are thankful to all workers, union and media for raising our voice against this unjust action. Every worker and employee who staged sit-in has played his role,” the union hand out says.