IPL to explode into action on March 23

NEW DELHI: The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place entirely in India, and will start on March 23, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

The venue had been the subject of speculation given that the dates clash with the general elections, which are expected to take place in April-May. However, a BCCI release said the date and venue had been decided on by the Committee of Administrators after discussions with federal and state officials.

In a press release the BCCI said that decision to conduct the tournament in India was “based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities”.

A detailed schedule, the BCCI said, “will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities”, after which the Committee of Administrators will have a “detailed discussion” with all the stakeholders.

In 2009 and 2014 — the last two seasons that clashed with general elections — the IPL had been moved to South Africa and the UAE (first half of the season) respectively. This time, too, the IPL had been proactive about keeping alternate plan in place.

The first priority was always to keep the entire tournament in India but South Africa and the UAE were again shortlisted as alternate venues. Although the IPL has not announced the date for the final, it is likely to be around mid-May.