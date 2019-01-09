Pak U16s take on Aussies today

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16 begin their five-match 50 overs-a-side series against Australia Under-16 at the ICC Academy in Dubai today (Wednesday), says a PCB press release.

The two sides are eagerly looking forward to the series, which is designed to give the future stars a taste of international cricket.

Pakistan, led by promising all-rounder Umer Eman, have a right mix of batsmen, fast bowlers and spinners, who will be eying to establish their credentials at the junior level, especially with the prospect of representing their country in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in South Africa in 2020.

Pakistan team manager Taimoor Azam Khan felt that more than winning the series, the opportunity of testing the skills of his teenagers would be the best take away from the tour.

“It is a major step forward for the players vying to secure their spots in the national junior team for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. We want to groom these players for the challenges ahead. It is a fantastic opportunity for the players to continue their development and play against their peers,” Taimoor said.

He added: “We have some exciting batsmen and all-rounders like Ali Hassan, Kashif Ali and Mohammad Shehzad in our squad. Spinners like Ali Hassan and Faisal Akram have shown great skills at this early stage of their careers, while fast bowler Farhad Khan is also a good prospect with his strong built and height.”

Australia are being coached by former Test batsman Chris Rogers, who had toured with the senior Australia team for the two-Test match series in 2014 — the series that was won by a decisive 2-0 margin by the Misbah-ul-Haq led Pakistan.

Four-and-a-half years later, Rogers, donning the U16 coach hat, was excited about the opportunity of testing his youngsters in different conditions to the ones they are used to back home.

“The series is an opportunity for these young men to go and learn in different conditions and be challenged in different ways,” Rogers said. “It’s as much about the cricket as it is the life experience — learning about the game, and learning about life and other cultures.

“We know the cricket is going to be challenging. Pakistan will have a really good side, and we’re excited about that challenge.

“There’s no pressure — it’s all about learning. I’m looking forward to seeing the Australian players continue to improve, and seeing which players look to learn and find ways to get better in these conditions.”

Australia have named two ‘co-captains’ for the series with Jamison Murphy from South Australia sharing responsibilities with Queensland’s Noah McFadyen.

The squad also includes some budding stars, keen on making a big impression in Dubai.

Some of the Australia U16 players to watch out for include, Shobit Singh, a right-handed top order batsman from Victoria, who scored 311 runs at an average of 51.8 at the CA U17 Male National Championships in October.

Tobias Snell, a wicketkeeper-batsman, who averaged 35 with the bat at the CA U17 Male National Championships and also took five catches and four stumpings; and NivethanRadhakrishnan, an all-rounder, who can bowl with both arms — both left and right arm orthodox spin — and claimed seven wickets at the CA U17 Male National Championships.

Series schedule: January 9: 1st 50-over match, ICC Academy, Dubai; January 11: 2nd 50-over match; January 13: 3rd 50-over match; January 16: 4th 50-over match; January 18: 5th 50-over match; January 20: one-off T20 match.