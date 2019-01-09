EU in talks with US over embassy ‘downgrade’

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Tuesday it was in talks with US officials after President Donald Trump´s administration reportedly "downgraded" the bloc´s embassy in Washington, in the latest blow to transatlantic relations.

The US State Department lowered the EU mission´s diplomatic status from member state to international organisation late last year, according to a report by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The move apparently only came to light when the EU ambassador in Washington did not receive an invitation to the funeral of former US president George H.W. Bush in December, DW reported.

"We understand that there was a recent change in the way the diplomatic precedence list is implemented by the United States´ Protocol," Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for the European Commission´s diplomatic service, told AFP in an email. "We are discussing with the relevant services in the administration possible implications for the EU Delegation in Washington."Kocijancic confirmed the EU was not notified of the change and said the bloc expected "the diplomatic practice established some years ago to be observed".