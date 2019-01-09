32 dead in militants’ counter-attack in east Syria

BEIRUT: Die-hard militants defending their last bastions in eastern Syria used the cover of bad weather to launch a vain but deadly counter attack against Kurdish-led fighters.

The Islamic State group was unable to hold on to the positions they attacked but the assault killed 23 members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and also left nine militants dead.

IS fighters took advantage of poor visibility to unleash suicide attackers on SDF forces along the front line in the Euphrates valley late on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday.

"Twenty-three SDF fighters were killed and nine IS militants were also killed in fighting that lasted all night and into Monday morning," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The militants often launch attacks under the cover of bad weather that cancels out their opponents´ advantage of US-led coalition air power. The SDF launched what is meant to be the final offensive on the militant organisation four months ago with air and ground support from coalition forces.

The Kurdish-Arab alliance has deployed some 17,000 fighters for an operation aimed at flushing out IS from the last rump of its now-defunct "caliphate". IS fighters "launched deadly counterattacks in three different directions against the Syrian Democratic Forces, including in the villages of Sousa and Al-Shaafa," Abdel Rahman said.