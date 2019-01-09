Maleeha picked to organise UNGA’s 30th anniversary commemoration of child rights convention

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has been selected to help organize a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child during its 74th session, which begins in September, the UN announced today.

The announcement was made at the regular noon briefing in New York briefing by a spokesperson of the president of the 193-member Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador. Spokesperson Monica Grayley said that UNGA President Espinosa has appointed Ambassador Lodhi and Bulgarian Ambassador Georgi Velikov Panayotov as co-facilitators to “help with consultations with member states on the organizational and procedural arrangements” for the high-level plenary meeting.She said the two diplomats will also “finalize the modalities resolution” for the meeting through an open and transparent consultative process.