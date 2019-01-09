Cop shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A policeman was shot dead at Chak 429/GB Tandlianwala on Tuesday. Munawar Ahmed was sitting in his Haveli when three unidentified accused came and shot him dead.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Basti Sultan on Tuesday. Aurangzeb ended his life by taking poisonous pills over some domestic issue.
FAISALABAD: A policeman was shot dead at Chak 429/GB Tandlianwala on Tuesday. Munawar Ahmed was sitting in his Haveli when three unidentified accused came and shot him dead.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Basti Sultan on Tuesday. Aurangzeb ended his life by taking poisonous pills over some domestic issue.