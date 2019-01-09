close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Cop shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

FAISALABAD: A policeman was shot dead at Chak 429/GB Tandlianwala on Tuesday. Munawar Ahmed was sitting in his Haveli when three unidentified accused came and shot him dead.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Basti Sultan on Tuesday. Aurangzeb ended his life by taking poisonous pills over some domestic issue.

