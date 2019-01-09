close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Sindh govt officials visit PSCA offices in Lahore

National

January 9, 2019

LAHORE: Top-tier Sindh government functionaries visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday.

The delegation comprising senior officials of the Home Department Sindh, Sindh Police and IT Department met PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Kamran Khan. Secretary IT Sindh Ali Bahadur Qazi and his team consulted the PSCA counterparts on the odds of establishing a similar project in Karachi.

The delegation appreciated the PSCA prowess and urged that the experience and success must be shared with Karachi Safe City developers.

The PSCA COO assured the Sindh government delegation that maximum possible support would be extended to the Sindh government for development of the Karachi Safe City Project. In this regard, the PSCA team would soon visit Karachi. Previously, the PSCA provided technical support and guidance for similar projects in Quetta and Peshawar.

The delegation was later taken to various sections of the IC3 for real-time demonstration of integrated operations.

