Sensitive themes, indecent dressing & gestures: Pemra advises TV channels to avoid airing controversial contents

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Tuesday issued an advice to television channels not to air dramas, containing controversial themes, indecent dressing and gestures.

The authority also advised the television channels to avoid content, having sensitive/controversial plots, divorce, infidelity, extra-marital affairs and unnecessary detailing of the event (s). “Such content is not only distressing for the views but also against the commonly accepted standards of decency,” it emphasised. The prevalent rampant trend of airing quite bold themes in Pakistani drama industry, it pointed out, has resulted in massive public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), Pemra Complaints Call Center and Feedback System as well as through social media/whatsApp.

“The viewers have severely criticised content being shown in dramas these days. They are of the opinion that dramas are not depicting true picture of Pakistani society.

Indecent scenes/dialogues/extra-marital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, caressing, bed scenes, use of drugs and alcohol, intimate moments between couples are being glamorised in utter disregard to Pakistani culture and values.

Besides, established religious beliefs regarding "Divorce and Halala" are being distorted through weak plots/story lines, creating confusion among the viewers about religious principles,” the authority said. It noted majority of the scripts revolved around women, having same story pick, plot or purpose.

These dramas depict hackneyed image of women and have confined themselves to feminist issues only, therefore, ignoring children, teenagers and men. The script writers are confined to ‘saas bahu vendetta, extra-marital affairs, divorce and infidelity etc.”

“All TV channels are, therefore, required to stop airing such content in dramas and produce content in consonance with the socio-cultural norms as per aspirations of Pakistani society. Creative and diversified stories should be picked to promote positive image of society inculcating optimism and constructive approach with the objective to build prosperous and tolerant nation,” Pemra cautioned.

TV channels are advised to ensure compliance of provisions laid down in Pemra laws and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015, it said.