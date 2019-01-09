605-kanal state land retrieved, five govt officers among 33 booked

GUJRANWALA: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday retrieved 605-kanal state land from the illegal occupiers and also registered cases against 33 accused, including five government officers.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that a citizen Malik Saqib of Jalal Pur area gave application to the ACE that dozens of influential persons, in connivance with the forest department and revenue officers, had occupied the state land.

They not only sold all the trees of the aforementioned land but also illegally using this land for cultivation which caused huge loss to the government exchequer. The applicant alleged that in response to his application, some officers tehsildar Ghulam Fareed, patwari Zulfiqar, SDO forest Hammad Saleem, block officer Iftikhar and guard Shahzad Shah visited the site and seized all the wheat crop worth Rs2 million.

They assured him that all the wheat would be sold and recovery would be deposited into the government treasury. The applicant alleged that the said officers have yet not deposited a single rupee in the government treasury and distributed all cash amongst them.

Blind murder case solved, accused arrested: Police have traced out the accused involved in a blind murder case and also recovered cash and hammer from him. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CPO Moeen Masood said that some unknown accused killed a citizen M Ashraf with a hammer last week.

Dhulley police started the investigation and arrested the accused later.

He said that accused Afzaal was a drug addict and was also working in the factory of the victim.

On the day of the incident, accused Afzaal was in need of money to purchase the drugs and for the purpose, he attacked his owner with a hammer and looted cash Rs 18,000 and fled.

HEALTH OFFICIALS WAIT POSTING ON ORIGINAL DUTIES: Despite clear instructions by the secretary health Punjab, a majority of local health officials are still waiting to join their actual duties rather the general duties they had been assigned by their respective authorities.

It is to be noted that hundreds of health officials are performing their duties at other government offices or against their actual jobs on behalf of their current bosses.

The Secretary health Punjab has issued a letter on November 29, 2018, directing all health authorities of Punjab to immediately join their original duties.

In compliance with the directions, the CEO health Gujranwala has issued a letter, directing the officials to report to their original posts but a majority of them are still working on general duties.