PM’s new directives to Punjab on health, land records

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to adopt latest systems of Health Information Management (HIM) being used by private sector hospitals to ensure transparent procurement procedures and patient record management free of pilferage, corruption and wastage.

The prime minister chaired separate meeting sessions on new initiatives being planned in the Punjab province including forestry, urban land digitisation, dairy and social security hospitals under public private partnership modus.

It was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, advisors to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab ministers Sibtain Khan, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Husnain Dareshak, Ansar Niazi and senior officials from departments concerned.

During the session on Digitisation of Land Records in Punjab, the prime minister was briefed that Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) is working towards digitisation of land records aimed at efficient and public friendly service delivery. It was informed that the digitisation process will provide direct access to the general public, banks for loan approval and other authorities to verify land record instantaneously and without errors. Moreover, the digitised record will also be accessible to overseas Pakistanis who have properties back home and they will be able to monitor their ownership. It was emphasised that significant reforms are needed in the urban land record management.

The prime minister was briefed that an investment on digitisation of urban land record would double the benefits in terms of tax collection, dispute resolution and transparency.

While discussing the dairy sector of Punjab, the prime minister was briefed that Punjab Food Authority has launched a crackdown on milk adulteration. It was informed that the main reasons of adulteration in milk are high demand, capped milk price, unethical practices and non-traceability of persons involved in adulteration.

The meeting was briefed that legal reforms are required to ban sale of open milk and it should be sold in hygienic and traceable packaging, as practiced around the world.

The prime minister reiterated that investment in food sector regulation will directly impact on reducing the health expenditures of the masses.

The premier also directed to ensure selection of persons with honest and professional repute in the management boards of all hospitals in the province. The prime minister appreciated the contributions of Punjab government towards increasing the forest cover and contributing to the “Green Pakistan” initiative.