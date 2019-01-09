Khokhar brothers get bail in land grabbing case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and their brother Shafi Khokhar in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of land. Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Raza approved bail for the Khokhar brothers against a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. The Nawab Town police had registered a first information report (FIR) against them on charges of land grabbing. The court directed the police to submit a progress report in the case on the next hearing on January 19.