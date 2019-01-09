Shahbaz to file bail plea on medical grounds

LAHORE: The legal team of leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has drafted an application, seeking his bail on medical grounds, it is learnt on authority.

The application will be filed in the Lahore High Court after its approval. Sources said that a CT scan report of Shahbaz Sharif, in late November 2018, had showed a number of problems including a kidney infection with chances of the recurrence of cancer. Reportedly, the former CM was also treated for appendicular adenocarcinoma (a cancerous tumour) several years ago. Recently, a medical board had also advised one week rest in the light of Shahbaz Sharif’s MRI test report.

On Dec 6, 2018 an accountability court had sent the former Punjab CM to jail on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. However since December 12, he had been in Islamabad on transit remand following the NA speaker issued his production order for the attendance of the national Assembly’s session and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings. It is also important to mention here that while talking to members of the Punjab Assembly’s Press Gallery on December 22 last year, Hamza Shahbaz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, had demanded treatment of the PML-N president abroad after meeting all legal formalities.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recently told an accountability court in Lahore that the accountability watchdog was preparing a reference against Shahbaz Sharif regarding the Ramzan Sugar Mills (RSM) and the same would be filed soon.

NAB claimed that being chief minister of Punjab he had issued a directive for the construction of a drain at a cost of Rs 200 million (of public money) in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons.

No one from the PML-N was available to comment on the development related to draft bail petition.