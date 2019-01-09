For how long Dar will stay in UK, asks CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Main Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan.

“There has been no progress since the last two months,” the chief justice said while hearing the case. “We don’t know how long will he be in the UK,” the top judge said.

The NAB informed Supreme Court that the process of extradition of Ishaq Dar is in progress. The NAB counsel Jahanzeb Bharwana said Dar’s properties had been sealed. Justice Ijazul Ahsen remarked that it had been two months since the assets were confiscated. Bharwana said the Bureau had replied to the British government’s letter in the matter and was awaiting its response. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that departments are doing nothing except pape work. Justice Saqib Nisar asked about the progress in recovery of money from former managing director of the state-run TV Attaul Haq Qasmi, Fawad Hasan Fawad, and former minister for information Pervaiz Rashid.

Responding to the query, principal information officer, who was present in the court, said notices will be issued to all respondents in this regard.

It is pertinent to note that an accountability court had ordered authorities to auction Dar’s movable and immovable assets and seize his bank accounts as he has not only failed to appear before the court, but over six months have passed since the court attached his assets.