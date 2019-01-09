Model Town victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Club matched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Khizra Club by 5 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Khizra Club 156 all out in 37.3 overs (Adnan Rasool 37, Ahmed Nadeem 19, Umair Abbas 22, Abdul wahid 31, Rashid Hussain 4/39, M Irfan 2/30, Mustafa Iqbal 2/36). Model Town Club 159/5 in 26.2 overs (M Saleem 63, Haider Ali 23, Arslan Bajwa 17, Muzamil Ashfaq 3/29).
LAHORE: Model Town Club matched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Khizra Club by 5 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Khizra Club 156 all out in 37.3 overs (Adnan Rasool 37, Ahmed Nadeem 19, Umair Abbas 22, Abdul wahid 31, Rashid Hussain 4/39, M Irfan 2/30, Mustafa Iqbal 2/36). Model Town Club 159/5 in 26.2 overs (M Saleem 63, Haider Ali 23, Arslan Bajwa 17, Muzamil Ashfaq 3/29).