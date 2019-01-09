Model Town victorious

LAHORE: Model Town Club matched into the 3rd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Khizra Club by 5 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Khizra Club 156 all out in 37.3 overs (Adnan Rasool 37, Ahmed Nadeem 19, Umair Abbas 22, Abdul wahid 31, Rashid Hussain 4/39, M Irfan 2/30, Mustafa Iqbal 2/36). Model Town Club 159/5 in 26.2 overs (M Saleem 63, Haider Ali 23, Arslan Bajwa 17, Muzamil Ashfaq 3/29).