Injured Neesham out of only T20 Int’l

WELLINGTON: James Neesham has been ruled out of the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring strain, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The all-rounder picked up the injury in the final ODI of the three-match series as New Zealand sealed it 3-0. Doug Bracewell will replace Neeshan with Tim Southee leading the side. The aim will now be to have Neesham fit for the limited-overs series against India. The visitors will be in New Zealand for five ODIs with the first match on January 23. The final of the three-match T20I series will be on February 10 to cap off a short tour.