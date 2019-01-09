close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 9, 2019

Injured Neesham out of only T20 Int’l

Sports

A
Agencies
January 9, 2019

WELLINGTON: James Neesham has been ruled out of the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring strain, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The all-rounder picked up the injury in the final ODI of the three-match series as New Zealand sealed it 3-0. Doug Bracewell will replace Neeshan with Tim Southee leading the side. The aim will now be to have Neesham fit for the limited-overs series against India. The visitors will be in New Zealand for five ODIs with the first match on January 23. The final of the three-match T20I series will be on February 10 to cap off a short tour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports