Wed Jan 09, 2019
AFP
January 9, 2019

IPL to go ahead despite Indian polls clash

Sports

AFP
January 9, 2019

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League will be held in India, the cricket board said Tuesday, quelling speculation that the Twenty20 extravaganza could be held elsewhere owing to a clash with a general election.

The money-spinning competition that lasts two months would be held from March 23 with a detailed schedule to be announced later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. The announcement comes amid widespread reports that the IPL could be moved out of the country due to security concerns as India is to hold general elections by May.

The entire 2009 edition took place in South Africa, again to avoid a clash with elections.State governments say providing security for the IPL is a challenge at a time when they are preoccupied with election duty in the country of 1.25 billion people. Last month, little-known Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy hit the jackpot at the IPL auction, being snared for $1.2 million by Kings XI Punjab.

